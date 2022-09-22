HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Charges have been announced in the fatal crash that took the life of Sunshine Nichole Williams, according to the High Point Police Department.

On Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with injuries.

At the scene, investigators say that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Joshua Nicholas Anderson, 26, of Archale, had struck a 2006 Toyota Scion, driven by Williams.

According to investigators, Anderson was driving north on Business 85 when he ran off the roadway to the left and then overcorrected. After overcorrecting, Anderson lost control of his Silverado and drove through the grass median, overturned and struck Williams’ Scion as she was traveling south on Business 85.

Investigators say that Williams suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Guilford County EMS.

Sunshine Williams’ brother, John, who is disabled, was in the car with her, according to their mother. Officials say he was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. He has several broken bones, according to his mother, but will pull through.

High Point firefighters and Guilford County EMS had to extricate Anderson from his Silverado, he was then airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, High Point police announced that they are charging Anderson with the following:

Misdemeanor death by vehicle

Speeding at 74 mph in a posted 55 mph zone

Sunshine Williams had two children, two-year-old Kaylee, and Malakia, who will be one in December. Her mother said that Williams was just a few days from turning twenty-two. She stayed at home with her children but picked up work with UberEats and DoorDash for extra money, which is what she was doing at the time of the accident.

Sunshine and her brother John



























Her mother described her as the “best person” with hundreds of friends and a great personality. She stayed at home with her kids and was a dedicated mother. She and her husband met in middle school and were high school sweethearts. They haven’t been apart since middle school.

The family will be setting up a memorial near the crash site.