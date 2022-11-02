HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Ryan Patrick, of Oswego, New York, bought a $30 scratch-off in High Point and won a $10 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Patrick bought his winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from Pick-N-Go on Eastchester Drive in High Point.

When Patrick arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, he had the option of collecting the prize as an annuity of $500,000 a year over 20 years or taking a lump sum of $6 million.

He chose the lump sum of $6 million.

After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $4,260,609.

Since Patrick won the last $10 million top prize in the Colossal Cash game, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game.