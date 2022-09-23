HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun onto High Point University campus.

Warrants show that Brian Lee Troxel, 54, of Trinity, was arrested on a count of having a gun on educational property. Warrants identify it as a 40 caliber Beretta.

Police reports indicate that he was stopped for trespassing on HPU’s campus and the gun was found hidden in a briefcase. He was released on a written promise to appear.

A representative with High Point University released the following statement in response:

“HPU is grateful for the diligence of HPU security and HPPD personnel that recently led to the arrest of an individual. A person entered campus on false pretenses and was subsequently escorted off campus by security. When the individual tried to re-enter campus later that day on foot, security stopped the individual and called High Point Police. A High Point Police officer discovered the individual carried a concealed firearm, and an arrest was immediately made. While the individual stated that they did have a concealed carry permit, state law bans firearms from educational property. The individual is banned from campus, and the High Point Police Department is continuing their investigation.”