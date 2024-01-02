HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with assault after allegedly coming into his wife’s workplace and attacking her employees in High Point.

According to reports from the High Point Police Department, Dwayne Waden, 57, was charged with assault and battery on Dec. 28, 2023, after police reports said that his wife called him to the McDonald’s on South Main Street, where she worked as a manager-in-training, and told him that employees were “disrespecting” her.

Waden allegedly came into the McDonald’s and wrapped his hands around the neck of an employee, pushing his head towards a deep fryer and punching him in the face “several times.” It took several employees to pull Waden off of the victim, according to the report.

EMS checked out the victim but he was not transported.

The report indicates that officers saw store video of the incident and arrested and charged Waden with assault.