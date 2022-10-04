HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being attacked with a sword in High Point on Monday night, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 8:06 p.m., officers responded to East Fairfield Road when they were told about an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers found a 51-year-old High Point man who had been stabbed with a sword. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers arrested Rodney K. McNair, 54, of High Point, in connection to the assault.

He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.