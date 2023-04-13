RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you got a tax refund this year, there’s a chance that money has all been spent.

If you owe money, you may have waited until the last minute to file.

Either way, 52 percent of North Carolinians think they pay too much in federal income tax, while 27 percent said what they pay is about right and 4 percent said their tax rate is too low, according to a High Point University Poll.

The same poll also says 45 percent of respondents expect to pay more this year compared to last year. Twenty percent said they’ll pay the same and 10 percent said they’ll pay less.

There are instances, however, in which people are willing to pay more in taxes. On the top of the list, 59 percent of respondents said they would pay higher taxes to reduce violent crime.

“I think there’s a lot of stuff in the news that people are seeing and maybe they’re experiencing in their own lives and it runs the gamut from the reports that people are seeing about crimes in cities in other locales and then also school safety which has really been something that’s risen to the top of our list of issues and hasn’t moved” said Martin Kifer, poll director.

Education also scores high. So does health care, but not when it comes to COVID-19.

“Well one of the things that we’ve seen over time is that COVID-19, as a concern, has fallen in terms of how much people will emphasize it. And we’ve seen over the course of the last year, COVID-19 recede in terms of its importance for a lot of people” Kifer said.

National security reaches more than the 50 percent threshold. Toward the bottom of what people are willing to spend more taxes on: interstate roads, climate change and foreign aid to developing countries.

“National security is something that people often prioritize. So, I guess it’s not a surprise, that’s one of the reasons that we put it in there. We also put foreign aid in there because we know that’s one of the places where people are much less likely to say ‘oh yeah, I’m willing to pay more in order to increase that particular kind of spending,'” said Kifer.