HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department will soon have a new interim chief taking the reins after Chief Travis Stroud retires later this month.

Stroud was named to the job of chief in May 2021. He has been with the High Point Police Department since 1995. He will retire on Nov. 30.

The city announced Tuesday that Major Curtis Cheeks III has been appointed as the interim chief of police effective Dec. 1.

“I’m honored to have the privilege of leading our department,” Cheeks said. “The High Point Police Department’s employees embrace the challenge of maintaining a high standard of professionalism while we serve all community members and visitors.”

City Manager Logan Ford said, “Major Cheeks has spent 21 years with the High Point Police Department, has a high level of professional knowledge within law enforcement and has demonstrated a willingness to serve as interim chief of police during this time.”

Cheeks, a native of Winston-Salem, currently serves as the assistant chief of the support services division, helping to oversee the department’s training officers, recruiting officers, emergency management functions, human resource functions, Real Time Crime Center staff, records/IT section and equipment personnel.

He previously worked as commander of the investigations section in the major crimes unit, lieutenant over the strategic intelligence unit, community engagement unit and public information office and field training supervisor.

He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a master’s degree from Florida Metropolitan University, and he received an FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award.

The City of High Point reports that more than 50 people applied for the police chief position, and the city manager will continue assessing candidates over the next few months.