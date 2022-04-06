HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A star of one of the biggest hit sitcoms of the 70s and 80s will perform in the Piedmont.

Cindy Williams played the role of Shirley in “Laverne and Shirley.”

Now she’s starring in a touring one-woman show called “Me, Myself, and Shirley.”

The 74-year old actress shares the stories of her career including working with Hollywood greats like George Lucas, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford and of course, Penny Marshall. During the show, Williams even plays clips including a few funny bloopers and embarrassing moments.

The show plays at the High Point Theatre Sunday, April 10th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.