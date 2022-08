HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage impacted the City of High Point on Tuesday.

According to the High Point Facebook page, they were working on restoring power across the city after a “large” power outage.

The power was restored around 2:40 p.m., according to the City of High Point.

Officials are still working to learn what caused the outage.

This outage was from High Point Power.

This is a developing story.