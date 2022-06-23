HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A large police presence is gathered on Qubein Avenue in High Point.

The High Point Police Department says officers were sent to the 300 block of Qubein Avenue due to a shooting call.

Witnesses in the area told FOX8 they heard multiple gunshots around 10:45 p.m..

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The High Point Fire Department is also responding to the scene. Caution tape has been put up around the scene, and the investigation is still in the early stages.

This is a developing story.