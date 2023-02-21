HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers in High Point seized multiple guns from juveniles found sleeping in a car.

High Point police said that on Sunday just after 9 a.m. an officer on patrol found a stolen vehicle on Windley Street. The officer approached and saw three “sleeping juveniles” inside the vehicle with multiple guns in the vehicle.

According to police, they seized four handguns. One had an extended magazine and another had a drum magazine. One of the seized guns had been reported stolen. Officers also found marijuana in the vehicle.

One juvenile is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of carrying a concealed gun and two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor.

The other two juveniles are charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The juveniles were taken to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.