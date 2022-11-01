HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was shot and a man was hit by a car Monday night in High Point, according to police.

Police say that officers responded to shots fired call at an apartment complex on Sherrill Avenue around 9 p.m. Sometime after that a juvenile arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The juvenile is stable.

Officers at the scene located another victim, a 22-year-old man, in the parking lot of the apartment complex. According to a witness, the victim was hit by a car that was leaving the scene of the shooting. The second victim was not shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.