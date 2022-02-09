14-year-old faces murder charge after High Point man shot, killed outside store on East Green Drive; police searching for 2nd suspect

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile has been charged with first-degree murder after a High Point man was shot and killed outside of a store on East Green Drive, and police are looking for a second suspect, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Monday at 12:32 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Snack Corner convenience store at 1909 E. Green Dr. when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found Rodney Rhoades, 46, of High Point, who had been shot one time. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the homicide investigation, a 14-year-old was identified as a person of interest. The suspect was arrested on charges unrelated to Rhoades’ death during an incident in another jurisdiction.

High Point police detectives responded and interviewed the suspect.

They say probable cause was developed to charge the juvenile with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Officers are still looking for a second suspect they believe was involved in the shooting.

High Point police searching for second suspect during homicide investigation

The investigation is ongoing.