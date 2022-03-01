High Point teen on a ‘Journee to a New Heart’; here’s how you can help

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point mother is asking for the community’s help as her 14-year-old daughter battles a life-threatening heart disease.

A week after her 14th birthday, Journee Dumas was hospitalized. Doctors had diagnosed her with cardiomyopathy — a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Journee’s mother, Rejoice Dumas, said there was no indication that anything was wrong until Journee caught COVID-19 and some of her symptoms lingered. Her mother said she couldn’t stop coughing and noticed she would struggle to breathe doing simple activities.

After several trips to doctors and emergency rooms, Rejoice said a chest x-ray revealed fluid around Journee’s heart. Journee was rushed to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem where she stayed in the ICU for 4 days.

Journee was then scheduled for an MRI. The results of that test showed that Journee was in need of a new heart.

“It’s still kind of hard to believe but she’s my hero. She’s kept me strong throughout this process,” said Rejoice.

On Feb. 23, Journee underwent surgery in a Charlotte Hospital to get an artificial heart. Her mother says doctors told them this would be a temporary fix until Journee could get a donor for a heart transplant.

While Journee recovers, Rejoice’s cousin, Brandi Davis, has stepped in to take care of Journee’s younger brother, Kyrie, and watch over their home in High Point.

“I don’t have kids so all of them are like mine. So I’m here taking care of him while his mom is away so it’s hard but family has to stick together,” Brandi said.

Rejoice says she has been to work a total of 3 weeks in 2022. She says the tests and surgeries Journee has had and will need are not all covered by insurance. She says one test Journee had to get cost $2,000. She’s also been traveling back and forth from High Point to Charlotte to be with Journee and visit her son.

Because the bills are starting to pile up, and the family could be going through this for a while, Brandi has spearheaded fundraising efforts to help raise money for medical expenses that insurance won’t cover. Brandi started a Gofundme and is planning several community events in the coming weeks. They call their efforts “Journee to a New Heart.“

Journee’s mother says her bravery through this process shows she’s living up to her namesake.

The first community event to support Journee will be on March 5. There will be a yard sale and hot dog sale at 529 East Fairfield Road in High Point. All proceeds will go to Journee’s medical expenses.