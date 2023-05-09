HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire at a paint manufacturing business in High Point will be investigated.

Firefighters responded to AkzoNobel on Progress Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. High Point Fire Chief Brian Evans says that the fire happened inside Building Two, of four AkzoNobel buildings in the area.

The fire started while employees were mixing product. Thanks to a working sprinkler system and a quick evacuation, everyone got out of the building safely, and over 30 firefighters responded, getting the fire under control quickly. He believes they’ll be able to have a report about the incident later today.

“This company here makes a lot of paint products for furniture companies, so we don’t know what the product is yet. That’s still under investigation as well,” Evans said.

AkzoNobel also released a statement about the fire.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. ET today, a fire occurred at the AkzoNobel manufacturing facility in High Point, North Carolina. The fire was extinguished at 7 a.m. ET. There are no reported injuries at this time. Employees located at the impacted building were immediately evacuated, and that building remains shut down until further notice. AkzoNobel immediately called the High Point Fire Department and emergency response vehicles and personnel were on site within minutes. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. AkzoNobel Statement

The responders on scene said they were thankful this fire turned out the way it did, as it could have been a lot worse.