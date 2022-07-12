HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Renovations to houses in disrepair were put on hold after two caught fire the same day in High Point.

High Point Fire Marshal Chris Weir is not ruling out arson.

“It’s a shame,” said Ana Falcon, the homeowner. “My heart just sank.”

The houses are next to each other on Hobson Street off North Centennial Drive.

Falcon closed on the houses less than a week before the fires. She said there’s an estimated $70,000 in damages.

Fire crews got the call around 4:00 a.m. on July 5.

Weir told FOX8 that firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of one house. Investigators found the fire started in the rear bedroom.

Within minutes, crews saw a door open at the house next door. Weir said High Point police went to investigate. Officers found a small fire started in the bathroom and rear bedroom there.

“I was going to fix this house up in maybe five weeks turnaround, and now it’s going to take who knows how long,” Falcon said.

She was only a few days into renovating both houses.

Falcon told FOX8 she is not letting the charred inside or the possibility someone did it on purpose stop her.

She’s a teacher turned house flipper who traded a high school classroom for a construction zone.

“We have a housing crisis on our hands,” she said. “People don’t have places to live. People don’t have places to rent. A lot of rents are ridiculous.”

Falcon has spent the past several years turning filthy spaces into beautiful places.

“We want to make our neighborhoods better, and we want to make them safer,” Falcon said. “We want good places, decent housing available.”

Falcon told FOX8 the house with minor damage was vacant, boarded up and left unkept for six years before she bought it in late June. Now, it’s weeks away from a new homeowner.

The other house had tenants who moved out, and now it’ll be a work in progress.

“I have to reframe the entire thing,” she said. “Trusses, joists, studs, walls, insulation, plumbing. Plumbing has issues now that it didn’t have before because of the fire in the bathroom.”

Falcon hopes the neighbors welcome the improvements.

“Change is coming whether you like it or not,” she said. “It’s going to be me or it’s going to be someone else, and I’m actually one that cares.”

She has ordered materials to get the damaged houses fixed.

Falcon is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Fire crews are still investigating.