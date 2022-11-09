HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) –A toddler is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in High Point on Wednesday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 700 block of East Fairfield Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

A 15-month-old boy walked from a private driveway into the road and was hit by a 2016 Kia Sorento going west on East Fairfield Road, police say.

The Kia was being driven by a 53-year-old Greensboro man.

The child was taken by EMS to a hospital and then airlifted to Brenners Childrens Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash. Speed and alcohol use are not believed to be factors in the crash.