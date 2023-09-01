HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A road in High Point was closed for hours after a crash on I-74 Friday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. the area of I-74 between Johnson Street and Eastchester Drive reopened after a crash that shut the road down around 1 a.m.

High Point Police Department was on the scene for most of the closure, investigating a damaged passenger vehicle and a semi-truck.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash. The road reopened before 6 a.m.

FOX8 is working to learn if anyone was injured.