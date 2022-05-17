HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point teen is facing multiple charges after being arrested with marijuana and methamphetamine, according to a Point Police Department news release.

Around 12 p.m., a school resource officer at High Point Central High School was reviewing surveillance video from inside the school when he saw a student take what appeared to be a gun out of his book bag and hide it under a coat.

Officers went to find the student, but he wasn’t at the school anymore.

Officers found 19-year-old Gavon Moore near Ferndale Boulevard and Council Street. The release says he ran

from officers but was apprehended.

Moore had marijuana and methamphetamine, and the release says officers also found a gun nearby, which was similar to the one seen on the surveillance video.

Moore is charged with:

misdemeanor resisting a public officer

misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun

misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce

felony gun on educational property

felony possession of methamphetamine

felony possession of a stolen firearm

Moore was placed in the Guilford County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.