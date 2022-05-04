HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Animal Services is investigating claims of animal neglect in a High Point neighborhood.

On Wednesday, two Guilford County Animal Services workers visited the home on Penny Road, which backs up to the High Point Greenway.

High Point police call logs outline 10 complaints over the past three years. The reports range from animal neglect, hearing someone choking a dog and reportedly making threats to kill the dogs.

The most recent call was made on Feb. 9. The caller described seeing a man and woman throwing down a dog and beating it.

FOX8 cameras stationed on the greenway recorded at least eight dogs in kennels on Wednesday. Some were walking back and forth while others were lying down. At least one was tethered.

Around 11:30 a.m., two Guilford County Animal Services workers visited the home for more than half an hour. They walked the property, visited the dogs and talked with the owner.

They weren’t the only people who have monitored activity there.

“I’m just surprised three years later, I’m back in this,” said Donna Lawrence, president of Susie’s Hope non-profit. “I’m getting e-mails again. I’m getting texts again.”

Lawrence told FOX8 she’s has met with the owner twice after getting complaints and was hopeful changes would have been made for the dogs.

“The law says you do not tether your animals in Guilford County. You have proper shelter,” she said. “These were my concerns.”

The owner told FOX8 he breeds American Pit Bull Terriers and believes the shelter and condition they are in are adequate.

FOX’8 Tyler Hardin asked him to go on camera to explain his care of the animals, but he declined the interview request.

Lawrence believes the animals are in danger.

“No animal should be mistreated or harmed or used for bad things,” she said. “I’m very concerned, and I’m hoping it’s not as bad as it sounds.”

No charges have been filed against the owner.