HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums.

Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports are no exception.

Southwest Guilford High School had its first home game Friday, as the start of the season begins, officials said they have planned to ramp up the safety for students, staff and spectators.

Brindon Christmon, Athletic Director for Southwest Guilford High School said the school has already had safety protocols in place such as prohibiting bags, food, drinks and from entering the stadium. He says the school has a no re-entry policy after the game starts. “The traffic in and traffic out in the same location and I think that helps us a lot with security as well.”

Christmon said as Southwest Guilford starts the football season, they have added more safety protocols in place to make sure people are inside the stadium to have fun with no worries. “We have three High Point police officers every year, we plan for this event, they are on high alert, they know what to look for, they’re very visible during the game.”

According to Christmon, they have now put three officers at the gate for people to see when they walk into the stadium, two stay there during the game, while the third continuously will walk around the stadium throughout the night. The sight of officers acts as a deterrent to people who could possibly think of doing anything wrong.

As the start of the school year nears and after-school activities and sports for students ramp up, officials are hoping people will still enjoy the games without worry anything bad happening.

“School has always been a place for kids to enjoy athletics and have school spirit and pride and we want them to feel safe in our community, especially the Southwest community,” said Christmon.