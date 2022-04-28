HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — More than two dozen shots were fired at two different families in High Point between Monday and Tuesday, and now they’re left with questions about their safety inside their own homes. One of them includes a woman who is in a battle against pancreatic cancer.

The shootings happened near the corner of Clay Avenue in High Point.

On Monday, families tell FOX8 that they woke up around 3:30 a.m. to the sound of four gunshots going off.

One of the families, who did not wish to be identified, explained that they did not find any major damage around their property from those gunshots.

There were only two small holes in their patio brick.

On Tuesday around 11:45 p.m., a more violent incident happened.

That same family told FOX8 that more than two dozen bullets shattered the windows of their family vehicles and ripped through the front of the house that includes the living room, and two bedrooms.

One of those bedrooms belonged to a 65-year-old woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February, according to her son.

She had been mostly staying in bed to avoid major movements that could hurt her.

On Tuesday, most of the bullets went through her room. That included one bullet that came within an inch of hitting her.

“She had to fall out of the bed onto the floor so she could not be hit and curled up in the fetal position…hearing mom call [her son’s] name, but he can’t get to here because the bullets were flying,” a family member said.

At a neighbor’s house nearby, eight bullets were fired into their vehicle and home with two of the bullets going into the room where the man’s grandchild sleeps.

No one was seriously hurt.

High Point police have said the homes do not appear to have been the intended targets.