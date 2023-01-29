HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several homes were evacuated due to a standoff on Saturday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

Officers went to an apartment on 150 James Road to serve papers to a person who was said to be “armed and acting erratically earlier in the day.”

After officers attempted to serve the papers, the person barricaded themself in the residence.

Police say that “they were believed to be armed.” SWAT was called at around 6:30 p.m. and the surrounding homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

From there, crisis negotiations began, according to police. The barricaded subject would eventually surrender and was taken into custody at around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say that no shots were fired during the standoff.

There is no information available on charges related to the standoff or papers at this time.

This is a developing story.