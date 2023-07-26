HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People living and working in one part of High Point say the homeless situation is out of control, and they want city leaders to do something about it.

Many people on Model Farm Road are worried about trash, shopping carts and evidence of drug use in the wooded areas of their neighborhood due to the increase in the homeless population they’ve seen in their neighborhood within the last few months.

“Of course, there’s a lot more homelessness everywhere. Unfortunately, we don’t just get homelessness, we get the drugs. There’s a lot of needles and whatnot … We’ve been fighting it for a long time, but it’s … really bad now,” said Sharon Rector, a resident.

Rector has lived on Model Farm Road for 28 years and says she and many of her neighbors have filed more complaints within the last two weeks hoping for a solution.

“So they’ve been coming to the houses asking for lighters,” Rector said. “They’ve been stealing people’s like LED lights and stuff and putting them in their wood so they can see at night, and it’s just been a little crazy.”

The High Point Fire Department responded to a fire in the woods behind an abandoned business at 205 Model Farm Rd. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The people named on the report were listed as homeless.

On Wednesday, High Point’s Code Enforcement Manager Lori Loosemore went out and took pictures of shopping carts, litter and entry points into the wooded area on Model Farm Road.

Code enforcement will alert property owners of these nuisance violations.

“We send the notice to them and tell them what the violations are. We have a little comment that we put in there that we believe that there’s a homeless camp on their property, and that this may be causing them some issues, and that they may want to check into it,” Loosemore said.

Last week, High Point police issued trespass warnings to a group of homeless people on Model Farm Road.

Just down the street on East Moore Avenue, Loosemoore investigated another nuisance complaint with a city inspector of an unsecured building. Police were called out to see if someone was staying in the building. Signs were put up in front of the property with a violation notice.

Loosemore says the city can’t do much to stop the homeless camps but tries to connect people with resources.

“Some people are homeless for various reasons, and that doesn’t always make them … criminal or intent on criminal activity, but on the other hand, I also understand the concern,” Loosemoore said.

Residents on Model Farm Road and the surrounding streets have started to put no trespassing signs up on their properties, so law enforcement can issue trespass warnings if they want someone to leave their property.