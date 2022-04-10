HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A home has suffered “heavy damage” after a house fire in High Point, according to the High Point Fire Department.

Firefighters with the High Point Fire Department responded to the 4230 block of Beacon Ridge Drive and found a heavy blaze.

Firefighters say that the blaze started at 7:39 a.m. on Sunday inside a single-family home.

The fire originated in one of the home’s bedrooms. Two adults, one teenager and a pet were reportedly all able to escape the home without injury.

Firefighters say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage caused by the fire can be seen in the image below.

The aftermath of the fire (Courtesy of Battalion Chief M. Powers)