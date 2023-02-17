HIGH POINT, N.C.(WGHP) — More revitalization is heading to downtown High Point in the coming years after city officials announced the redevelopment of a historic building along Main Street.

The Showplace West building along Main Street is one of the largest vacant buildings expected to speed up the city’s growth.

Rebekah McGee, the president of Forward High Point, is calling it a milestone for the city.

“This building is really key. It sits here right now. It’s kind of going down here a little bit in terms of the structure, but to see that have a plan, have a revitalization purpose. It really does provide a good heartwarming feeling,” McGee said.

McGee said the building was donated to Forward High Point after sitting for several years waiting for a buyer. About a decade later, New York City-based company CMC Development took interest in the 50-year-old historic property.

McGee said Forward High Point owned what was known as the former Culp building for several years. It sat vacant for the last decade and is one of 225 buildings in the city available for lease and sale. There are fewer opportunities for buildings of this magnitude.

“High point needs all the revitalization it can get. the market is great, but it’s got to expand,” McGee said.

The plan is to expand the eight-story, 135,000-square-foot building into a modern residential, retail and restaurant, which will be a catalyst for the middle of the furniture district.

“You’ve got to have places for people to live if you want to pull more people in…people like to get out and do things,” said Susan Welch, manager of The Dog House.

McGee said it’s a positive change bringing an economic boost to local businesses in the city. Forward High Point and historians are working hard to put this building on the registry list.