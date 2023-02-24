HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point woman is the victor of an over $100,000 jackpot thanks to a $2 Fast Play ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Kimberly Raffe purchased her $2 Bingo Bucks ticket on Thursday morning from the Sheetz on Westchester Drive in High Point.

Raffe then went home and checked her winning ticket.

“When I hit it, I was thinking, ‘Oh no this can’t be right,’” she said. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

Raffe arrived at lottery headquarters later that day to collect her prize and came home with $72,847 after taxes. She plans to use her winnings to help her loved ones, pay off her car and put a down payment on a house.

“This is like something that you dream of,” she said.

The Fast Play jackpot continues to grow with every single ticket purchase. When Raffe bought her ticket, the jackpot had just reached $511,205.

Raffe bought a $2 ticket and thus won 20% of the full jackpot.

As of Friday morning, the Fast Play jackpot now sits at $436,000 and will continue to grow. The odds of winning it are 1 in 320,000.

Ticket sales from games like Fast Play make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education.

For details on how $33 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County last year, visit www.nclottery.com/impact.