HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local woman is speaking out to raise awareness of preeclampsia and eclampsia impacting pregnant women after an autopsy reported U.S. Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie, died of complications from childbirth.

“I want to make sure I push the information out so I can say women’s lives and get the word out there because the preeclampsia is real. …I want to be that voice, because so many women have died from this, like Tori,” said Takesha Frazier, raising awareness of preeclampsia.

Takesha Frazier is saddened by the death of U.S. Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie, autopsy results from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office say Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant when she was found dead on May 2. She was experiencing labor when she died and may have suffered respiratory distress or eclampsia.

Eclampsia develops from a condition called preeclampsia, a complication of pregnancy when a woman has high blood pressure.

Takesha Frazier didn’t know about pre-eclampsia or eclampsia when she was pregnant with her son Noah in 2019.

“Never heard of it until one of my doctors,” Frazier said. “Oh, she brought me to in brought me into the room and she discussed with me concerning it and it just brought real knowledge to me.”

During her first pregnancy, everything seemed fine, until week 35, when she suddenly started feeling sick.

“My legs started swelling, everything, everything just started changing,” said Frazier, raising awareness of pre-eclampsia: “

Her preeclampsia was so severe it threatened her, and her son’s lives, causing her to give birth prematurely.

Frazier started hemorrhaging after giving birth, and Noah was born blue with his umbilical cord wrapped twice around his neck.

“It happened very, very quick for me to the point that I almost lost my life. …When I was bleeding like that, I wasn’t aware of people around me in a room because I was out. Soon as I had Noah, I was out.” Takesha Frazier, raising awareness of pre-eclampsia:

There is no known cause or cure both are rare with preeclampsia occurring in 3% to 7%.

Black women are 60% likely to develop preeclampsia.

“Get it checked out because it could save your life. …It could save your life,” said Frazier.

Now Takesha’s son is 4 years old, and she has partnered with the pre-eclampsia foundation, a national nonprofit, and its “Take 10 for Preeclampsia Research” campaign, an initiative encouraging black women who are preeclampsia survivors to share their experiences with researchers in hopes to find the cause of the condition and a cure.

She held her first preeclampsia promise walk in May, raising more than $5,000 for the preeclampsia foundation.

The pre-eclampsia foundation has a registry on its website, where if you had preeclampsia, high blood pressure, HELLP syndrome, or toxemia, you can add your experience to help in the research.