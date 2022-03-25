HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police say they have arrested a woman in connection to the starvation of a dog.

Fatima Jordan Bell, 46, is being charged with felony killing an animal by starvation, according to a police arrest report.

A male, dark brindle pit bull mix was found in a crate at about 8:30 p.m. on March 18 at the intersection of Oakland Place and Monroe Place.

High Point Police Department investigators determined that the dog had been left at the edge of the road the previous night, March 17.

The dog “was partially covered in a blanket and a dirty bowl was left as well,” according to a police incident report.

Police found that the dog had an implanted microchip and was recently adopted.

High Point police say that Brown was arrested without incident, and bond was set as a written promise to appear.