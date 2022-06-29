HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested after police rescued a dog that was trapped inside a vehicle that was about 123 degrees, according to a magistrate’s order from Davidson County.

Christie Michell Stivers Ranson, 40, of High Point, was charged with abandonment of an animal, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz.

According to the report, the dog was in the vehicle for about 90 minutes.

The outside temperature was about 79 degrees, which, the officer explained, means the inside temperature of the vehicle about 123.

“The dog was tied to the center console and was choking (itself) out,” the report said.

She received a $25,000 secured bond.

The Davidson County Animal Shelter tells FOX8 that the dog was brought to them and that it is now “doing well.” There are currently no details available on how the public can help this particular dog.