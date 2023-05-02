HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Transit System will be making changes to some routes starting Wednesday.
The following routes will run hourly service from 5:45 a.m. until 6:15 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
- Route 12- West Green
- Route 13- Montlieu
- Route 14 – Westchester
- Route 16 – Leonard
- Route 17- Washington
- Route 18- East Green
- Route 19 – English
- Route 20 – Kearns
- Route 10 – North Main Street and Route 11 – South Main Street will operate every 30 minutes.
- Route 25 – Jamestown/GTCC will have regular service to and from the GTCC campus.
Routes on Saturday will run on the regular schedule.
Anyone with questions can call (336) 889-7433.