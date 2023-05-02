Bus in High Point (Courtesy of High Point Transit)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Transit System will be making changes to some routes starting Wednesday.

The following routes will run hourly service from 5:45 a.m. until 6:15 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Route 12- West Green

Route 13- Montlieu

Route 14 – Westchester

Route 16 – Leonard

Route 17- Washington

Route 18- East Green

Route 19 – English

Route 20 – Kearns

Route 10 – North Main Street and Route 11 – South Main Street will operate every 30 minutes.

Route 25 – Jamestown/GTCC will have regular service to and from the GTCC campus.

Routes on Saturday will run on the regular schedule.

Anyone with questions can call (336) 889-7433.