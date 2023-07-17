HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point teenager has been arrested on a charge of indecent exposure just a week after bonding out of jail in connection to similar charges.

High Point police detailed in a news release the latest charge as well as the previous similar crimes attributed to suspect Noree L. Staton, 19, of High Point.

At 3:51 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a person exposing himself at an apartment complex pool on the 100 block of Oxford Place. The witness reportedly recognized the suspect as Staton. Staton was not at the scene when police arrived.

Police took out a warrant for indecent exposure, and he was arrested on Sunday. He was also banned from the apartment complex.

The High Point Police Department said he was first arrested on May 1 on a charge of sexual battery after a woman accused him of groping her from behind at a Harris Teeter in High Point.

On May 24, he was arrested on a secret peeping charge after a person accused him of peering over a stall in a women’s restroom at a Food Lion.

On July 5, he was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer for allegedly going to a Harris Teeter from which he’d been banned.

Also on July 5, he was charged with four counts of indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself at DeBeen Espresso while in custody on previous charges.

Police say Staton has also been banned “from many High Point businesses,” including a Target, a Waffle House, Hartley Drive Family YMCA, DeBeen Espresso, a Starbucks, a Publix, a Walgreens and 101 Oxford Place condos and the entire apartment complex, as well as all Harris Teeter locations.

According to previous news releases, Staton was banned from Target for “catcalling” customers, Waffle House for “acting strange” near bathrooms and the YMCA for harassing juveniles in the bathrooms.