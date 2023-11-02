HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — For a lot of people, courtside seats to see the Golden State Warriors sounds like a dream come true.

For one High Point teen, it is. He’ll even get to meet Stephen Curry and the rest of the team.

Skyler Dean was born with autism and is a Golden State Warriors fan and has been a huge Stephen Curry fan for as long as he can remember.

Thanks to the nonprofit “Dream on 3” which helps kids with disabilities make their sports dreams come true, and a sponsorship from the Lockton company in Charlotte, Dean’s dream came true.

He will be flown out to meet his favorite basketball player in San Fransico after being named ‘Kid of the Year.’

“I look up to Steph Curry because he helps out kids with low income.”

Skyler’s aunt, Shenika Fuller, says watching basketball is a ritual in their household.

“We’re going to go from watching it in our rooms to having floor-side seats to see Steph Curry,” Fuller said.

During the selection process, he submitted drawings and shared a personal story of how for his 11th birthday he raised money for the North Carolina Autism Society.

“Like some autism kids have iPads and I was one of them too so I decided to help them by raising money to get iPads and other technology items.”

After accepting his ‘Kid of the Year’ award, he says he’s bringing along his aunt to California because she taught him to put others before himself.

“I wanted him to maximize his life as an individual. I wanted Skyler to not be put in a box by himself or others. Therefore, I try any and everything to give my nephew the time of his life,” Fuller said

He hasn’t been told which Golden State Warriors game he’ll attend, but it’ll be sometime this season.