High Point teen charged with murder after man shot, killed

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point teen was arrested on Monday and charged in connection to the death of a man last week, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

High Point police say that they responded to an apartment on Northpoint Avenue on March 2 after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon just after 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found LaQualius T Little, 21, of High Point, outside behind the apartments.

He had life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but died while in surgery.

On Monday, Lamontae Shkei Skyshun Bethea, 19, of High Point, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

