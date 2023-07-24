HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 50 students who are aspiring jazz musicians had the opportunity to learn more about High Point legend John Coltrane’s history and legacy.

Coltrane is an icon in High Point and is known for his jazz music. He is also known for influencing other jazz musicians worldwide.

“John Coltrane is so important to all of us,” said Music Director of the John Coltrane Jazz Workshop Drew Hays.

The annual John Coltrane Jazz Workshop Summer Camp took place at Penn Griffin School of the Arts.

It’s also the same place where Coltrane studied music and started his journey to becoming one of the most acclaimed jazz musicians in the world.

“It’s an art form that I adore and love. You can push so much,” said high school student Athena Ward.

Ward is one of 50 students in High Point taking part in the annual jazz workshop summer camp.

“We teach them about John Coltrane and his history as a jazz musician … and we also teach them about improv and basic jazz skills,” Hays said.

The camp has opened Ward’s eyes and ears to the possibilities of jazz

“It was kind of nerve-wracking, but it was pretty fun because I get to listen to the rest of the sections … play their own melodies and stuff and work together,” Ward said.

It takes a few strings being plucked, blowing through a horn and even listening to your composers’ snaps to master jazz at the level that Coltrane once played.

Ward carries her classmates with her bass by setting the tone, rhythm and flow for the group.

It’s a responsibility she embraces.

“Along with drums and the piano cover where it’s considered the rhythm section, we essentially together hold the rest of the group. If we slow down, the rest slow down with us, but we can also do our own thing as well with keeping it together,” Ward said.

There is no better way to honor Coltrane’s legacy than learning and playing the music he perfected.

“A big thing in jazz is understanding that we come from our elders. We come from all these musicians that came before … Without them, we wouldn’t be playing this music,” Hays said.

The group of students will be the opening act for the 49th Day In the Park festival this year.

If you want to see the kids perform, the park festival will take place on Sept. 16 at City Lake Park in High Point.