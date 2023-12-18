HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There are a growing number of men and women who gave everything to their country and ended up with nothing.

The number of homeless veterans jumped more than 7% across the country this year, and the number is increasing in the Triad. That’s why the High Point City Council is allocating $154,000 in grant money to Tiny House Community Development to help them.

The group is building a first of it’s kind development solely for veterans.

“It kind of shows High Point and the community what can be built on what was just blighted lots,” said Scott Jones, executive director.

Building a fresh start for people is something he knows how to do well. His group already has two other tiny house projects in the works.

Jones is a veteran and has family members who have served. He knows the burden they bare when they come home.

“It’s hard to fix whatever is broken, and that’s really because. a lot of times, veterans coming out of the service … don’t always have the support of housing available to them,” Jones said.

According to Open Door Ministries, there are 25 homeless veterans who are sheltered and 52 who are unsheltered.

The Smith Street Veterans Community will be comprised of four one-bedroom tiny homes, two two-bedroom family homes and two three-bedrooms used as assisted living space.

“It’s kind of like a veteran can come to this community just as an independent living and progress up to more care for whatever their needs might be,” Jones said.

The lot will also feature a small garden and a memorial for other veterans who have passed.

The group will also transform an old home on the property to be a resource center for veterans living there and across Guilford County. They can help track down identification and sign up for benefits.

“They can rely on one another because they know they took that same oath we all took when we decided to serve for our Armed Forces in the United States,” Jones said.

Jones says he is hoping to cut the ribbon and welcome veterans home next year on Veterans Day.

The group is working with Open Door Ministries to identify people who would be a good fit for the homes.