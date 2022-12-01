HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bringing more creative art to High Point is what organizers of a proposed cultural arts center want to do

The proposed development has been in talks for about a year, but it hasn’t taken off yet.

Land investors and donors are keeping the project on pause.

Organizers have a vision for the cultural arts center to be built next to the High Point Museum because they feel it’s the perfect location since it’s surrounded by great partners.

High Point city leaders feel the same

“The city certainly supports this effort,” Councilman Wesley Hudson said.

He also heads High Point’s Prosperity and Livability committee. He has been involved in the back-and-forth of the proposal.

‘Originally, we would have liked to have it on Washington Street, which is the center of the cultural center of the Black community,” he said.

Those plans fell through earlier this year when backers of the project asked the city to donate more than five acres of land they couldn’t come up with.

“Simply putting together enough land to create four to five acres is a challenge sometimes,” Hudson said.

Now organizers’ eyes are fixed on a site near the intersection of McGuinn Drive and Bragg Avenue behind the High Point Museum.

Hudson met FOX8 crews there showing the three city-owned parcels.

The goal of the arts center will be to tell the story dating back to 1850 of African Americans in the city through visual and performing arts and programs.

It’s something Hudson believes will add to the city.

“It will certainly be a draw to locals and increase pride in the community. It’s a regional statewide and national draw,” he said. “Just like Winston-Salem has the Black Theatre Festival, this would be a cultural arts center of national reputation.”

The city is in touch with landowners around the museum to see if they are open to the proposal.

If people around agree, it’ll be left to organizers to figure out the next steps.

Organizers also plan to ask for a portion of the city’s Federal American Rescue Plan money to help fund the project.