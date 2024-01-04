HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The city of High Point is working to revitalize the southside neighborhood through affordable housing. Over the past few months, they have made progress, and they have more plans for this year.

Just four months ago, the city purchased a property on West Green Drive to be used for affordable housing. At the end of January, it will be demolished and become a buildable lot like nearly 20 others in the neighborhood that will available to a nonprofit developer or a builder to construct a single family affordable home.

“There are just so many different things that we’re planning for that community that have already happened … The housing is just now really starting to make a huge difference,” High Point Community Development and Housing Director Thanena Wilson said.

Southside neighborhood sits between Taylor Avenue, West Green Drive, West Ward Avenue and South Main Street.

A revitalization plan was developed for the neighborhood in 2008, and the city has been working on it since.

“It’s certainly for the health of not only just outside but for the general community health. When we talk about the City of High Point as a whole, we want to make neighborhoods safer, cleaner. We want individuals to be able to purchase a home if that is their desire,” Wilson said.

The affordable homes are similar to the ones the city is working to construct in another neighborhood on Cedrow Drive.

To date, 30 affordable homes have been constructed in Southside neighborhood. Four of them were built within the last year. People have already moved into the constructed homes.

More will be built this year.

“We do expect for the construction to really get ramped up,” Wilson said. “So for the 2024 year, we certainly hope that maybe we can get at least eight to 10 units constructed in Southside.”

Affordable housing isn’t the only thing the city is implementing to revitalize the neighborhood. The city is also working closely with the neighborhood association to determine what community members want to see in the area.

“I actually spoke with someone just recently. They really want a daycare in that neighborhood, so they do bring ideas to us, and that is something that we do work very closely with them because it is important that when someone selects a neighborhood to make their home, that they have the things in that neighborhood that they need and desire,” Wilson said.

Each of the lots the city has identified for affordable housing will have a home reconstructed on the property with the help of nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity and Community Housing Solutions.