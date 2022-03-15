HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Some High Point homeowners are in round two of a fight to stop a 48,000 square foot Publix Super Market and shopping center from being built in their backyard.

The proposed development would be called Mendenhall Marketplace Shopping Center, according to a Publix spokesperson. It would be at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street.

The High Point Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to not recommend the initial rezoning request in October 2021.

Representatives for the development company, Halvorsen Holdings, withdrew their request before the High Point City Council could vote on it this past January.

Now, two months later, a second request is back up again for a vote. This time Publix officials have signed a lease to be the major tenant.

High Point Interim Planning Director Chris Andrews told FOX8 there were no significant changes to the new application. It requests to rezone the 12-acre property from residential to commercial.

“We were prepared for a second run,” said Rick Moore, who lives across from the proposed site. “There are nine grocery stores within a three-mile radius of here… so we don’t need a 10th.”

Some neighbors told FOX8 it was a waste of time and money.

“I knew it would come back because they have a problem,” said Marjorie Blair, who is opposed to the idea. “They just don’t give up, and we don’t give up.”

Blair told FOX8 she still questions how traffic, safety and their views will be impacted.

“I did not move here for a grocery store or for a market or any of those things,” she said.

Halvorsen Holdings President Jeffrey Halvorsen shared renderings with FOX8 that showed a revamped architecture for the shopping center. Halvorsen said fast-food restaurants and drive-throughs are not in the plans.

“We will benefit zero from his architectural design,” Moore said. “I don’t want to be looking at dumpsters and wall pack lights in the middle of the night.”

Moore wants to keep his eyes on what’s already there: the 200-year-old historic Mendendall-Blair farmhouse. Halvorsen said there are plans to preserve it.

“What we don’t want is a commercial development that fails,” Moore said. “Then we end up with something here that is not what it’s intended for. Because once it’s zoned commercial, it can never go back.”

Moore told FOX8 he is firing up another petition and plans to show up to the meetings.

“They faced so much opposition in the beginning,” he said. “They’re going to face opposition again.”

The development company is hosting a community meeting on March 23. Notices to residents are going out soon.

The planning and zoning commission is scheduled to make a recommendation during the April 26 meeting.

Then the city council will take a final vote during the May 16 meeting.