HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point homeowners were given another opportunity to voice their concerns about a new development possibly coming to their neighborhoods.

Halvorsen Holdings has resubmitted a proposal to the city’s planning and zoning commission to build a Publix and shopping complex on the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street.

Residents have repeatedly stated that they don’t want the development there.

They say there are already several grocery stores in the vicinity of the project, and they don’t need another. Some went as far to say that they would boycott the new business if this project is approved.

Traffic is just one of the concerns these residents have along with safety, preservation of historic landmarks and overcrowding.

“You cannot in good conscience tell someone that you’re going to build a 48,000 square-foot shopping center…and it’s going to create zero traffic? That’s just ludicrous,” said Rick Moore, a High Point resident against the project.

The developers over the project say they’re open to listening to all concerns and addressing them the best they can. That was the goal of Wednesday night’s community meeting.

“We’re absolutely doing our best to listen to people. We’ve reduced operating hours. We’ve limited truck deliveries and trash trucks to certain hours to try to address noise and concerns about late-night activity,” said Asa Harris, who was there representing Halvorsen Holdings.

Even with slight changes, access to renderings and one-on-one Q and A sessions with attorneys and development partners, some homeowners say the efforts to get them on board with the plans are of no use.

“I’m leaving with the same sentiment that I had from the beginning. There’s been no changes to this plan, and it’s something that we don’t want,” Moore said.

Next, the developers take their proposal to the high point planning and zoning committee. That committee will make a recommendation on whether or not the project should move forward.

The High point City Council will cast the final deciding vote on May 16.