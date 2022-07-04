HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of people flocked to the Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point for the Uncle Sam Jam and to celebrate with the community for the Fourth of July.

The event hosted by High Point Parks and Recreation has been running since 1973 and attracts people from all over the Piedmont Triad to enjoy the outdoor festivities.

This year was the first year since the COVID pandemic that the festival was free of restrictions.

“It is a blessing to be out here and enjoying the fellowship out here,” said Shelia Joyner, an Uncle Sam Jam attendee.

The event had 19 food vendors, a kid zone full of inflatable games, a rock-climbing wall and live music by the lake for people to relax and enjoy.

“It’s family orientated. This is a good spot for the Fourth of July to bring your family,” said Jamell Barbee Sr., an Uncle Sam Jam attendee.

The festival went from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and ended with a fantastic firework display before people left to go home.