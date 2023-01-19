HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A police vehicle and a YMCA bus were involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon in High Point.

The crash involved a High Point Police Department unit and a Carl Chavis YMCA bus that was “carrying multiple kids,” according to HPPD.

The crash occurred on the 1100 block of North Centennial Street.

Police, EMS and fire personnel can all be seen at the scene of the crash.

Carlvena Foster, Vice President of the Carl Chavis YMCA, says there were nine students and two staff members on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Foster says the bus had picked the students up from Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary and Jamestown Elementary and was about to pick up students at Kirkman Park Elementary when the accident happened.

Parents have been notified and are picking up students at the scene because they have to sign the EMS release.

Foster says that no one on the bus was injured due to the crash.

The HPPD officer is being treated at the hospital for his injuries and is expected to be okay, according to the HPPD.