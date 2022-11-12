HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are searching for an unmarked police vehicle that was stolen while undergoing repairs on Saturday morning.

Investigators say the SUV was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street at around 5:18 a.m.

The stolen vehicle is described as follows:

2019 black, unmarked Dodge Durango

Equipped with an undercover lights and a siren package

North Carolina license plate number “FMA-2836”

Police say that there are no weapons inside the SUV.

Investigators also say that three Dodge Challengers; two orange and one purple; were also stolen.

One of the orange Dodge Challengers is a 2021 model and has a North Carolina license plate number of “JAR-8485.”

The other two Dodge Challengers are unregistered and have no assigned plates since they belonged to the business.

It should be noted that since the Dodge Durango is unmarked, it appears from the outside as no different than the average car you would see on the road.

A 2019 black Dodge Durango (not the missing SUV)

High Point police advise that anyone who is concerned for their safety while being pulled over should continue to drive the speed limit and proceed to the closest busy and well-lit area. They also suggest that drivers activate their hazard lights to signal they are aware of the officer that is pulling them over.

Police also say that drivers should call 911 if they are concerned they are being pulled over by an unauthorized person.