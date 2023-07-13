HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that could help locate and identify a man suspected of murder in High Point.

On June 28, the High Point Fire Department was called to a house fire on the 400 block of Burge Place.

They found Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, of High Point, inside the home and badly burned. He was taken to the hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

Investigators later discovered that Noriega died from injuries that were unrelated to the fire. As a result, the High Point Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit launched an investigation.

Police also announced that they were searching for this trailer pictured below:

On July 1, investigators said that they found the trailer in Greensboro. However, they did not have any information available on a suspect at the time.

On Thursday, investigators revealed that they believe the suspect is a Hispanic male.

Police provided the following photos of the suspect:

High Point Police are working to identify this murder suspect in connection with a deadly fire on the 400 block of Burge Place. (High Point Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location can submit an anonymous tip

to Crime Stoppers of High Point by calling (336) 889-4000 or downloading the P3 Tips mobile

app. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect’s

arrest or an indictment. Typically, this reward is up to $5,000 but it has been increased for this

case.