HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — In his close to 30 years on the police force, High Point Captain Patrick O’Toole has seen juvenile-related violent crime rise to a new level.

“It’s a real problem,” he said.

His department has launched an investigation into the deaths of six juvenile victims since 2019. The most recent happened on Sunday after a 15-year-old was shot and killed.

The teen was found shot in High Point at the Park Terrace Apartments on Sharon Circle just before 9 p.m.

Police have not arrested the suspected shooter.

The death of the 15-year-old is one of two Guilford County Schools students that happened over the weekend, according to a Guilford County School Board employee.

The second death is reported to have happened out of town, but little is known about it.

There have been eight Guilford County students who have died due to gun violence since September.

Those on the school board have repeated that it will take more than the school district to combat this problem, and O’Toole agrees.

Between 2019 and 2021, there were more than 400 violent charges filed against juveniles who used a firearm. Out of that, 246 were juvenile victims.

O’Toole said a lot of those juveniles involved in the crimes are people they know.

“We’re dealing with kids that this is not their first contact with law enforcement. Most of the time we are dealing with people that we know by name,” he said.

Once a juvenile has entered the cycle of the justice system, it becomes more likely that they will commit other crimes.

“Every exposure to the criminal justice system from a negative perspective. It’s bad,” O’Toole said. “Because once they’re in, who are they surrounded by? Other people with negative run-ins with law enforcement.”

Crimes that involve juveniles in stolen vehicles have become the most common crime for High Point police to investigate.

High Point police have begun to put major emphasis on programs that help juveniles. Some of them are lead by the department and others by community organizations:

Burns Hill Neighborhood Association

YWCA

High Point Community Against Violence

One Step Further Guilford County Teen Court

The Guilford County Juvenile Crime Prevention organization also has a list of community engagement groups.