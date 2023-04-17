HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are releasing more photos in hopes of finding the suspects accused of setting two fires in High Point.

According to police, they were called about two incidents of arson on West English Road, once on April 7 just before 5 a.m. and then again six days later on April 13 around 3 a.m. In the first incident, someone lit a gas can in a crawl space of the building and did about $1000 in damage.

On April 13, someone broke a window, poured an accelerant and threw a lit torch into the building, doing about $70,000 in damages.

No one was injured in either incident.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect and have provided pictures of what they believe is the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call High Point Police Department.