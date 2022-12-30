HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We are heading into a weekend where people choose to celebrate the new year in different ways.

For some, it means gathering at home or going out drinking. For others, the celebration involves gunfire.

High Point police will have double coverage over the next few days. Officers are prepared to respond to fireworks calls and crashes caused because of drinking and driving.

In addition to the heavy police presence on the streets, High Point police have some behind-the-scenes efforts underway.

“Trying to put out messages of public safety so that we can bring about awareness and limit the type of calls that we have that are not necessary,” Captain Rachel Juren said.

Being down 41 officers weeding out some calls goes a long way.

“We run into problems with fireworks and shots fired calls. People shooting in the air particularly,” Juren said.

Juren oversees High Point Police Department’s Patrol Division and has responded to plenty of those calls.

“There are typically over 11,000 fireworks-related injuries in the United States every year. For that reason…we certainly recommend people do not use fireworks, particularly not the type that are illegal for the state of NC. Don’t mix fireworks and alcohol in any way,” she said.

Another thing officers ask is not to shoot guns into the air.

Every night, the HPPD has two patrol teams on the street and about 25 or so officers.

Officers have goals for 2023. To reach them, they say your help is needed.

“This is not something we can do by ourselves,” Juren said. “We need those community partnerships. We need people who are willing to step up and report crime and be good witnesses for us and advocates in the community on things that create a climate of crime.”

High point police investigated 15 homicides this year, which is two less than in 2021.

The department is currently hiring and preparing for a basic law enforcement training class in May to fill their vacancies.