HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating after being told about a shooting on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and University Parkway after an altercation involving two vehicles, according to a statement released by High Point University to students.

There is no suspect information available at this time. No injuries have been reported.

The full statement is provided below:

Dear HPU Students, Your safety is our top priority. All members of the HPU family are safe. Out of an abundance of caution, we are writing to inform you of an unfortunate incident, which did not involve university family members, that occurred outside of campus at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and University Parkway. An altercation between vehicles that involved a shooting was reported to police, who immediately responded. The university remains in contact with authorities as the situation develops and has received a description of involved vehicles. Standard security protocols are in place, including only those with a valid passport and HPU parking decals being allowed to enter campus. HPU Police and security continue to patrol campus, including campus perimeters. The High Point Police Department is continuing to investigate. If you have any questions or concerns, contact HPU Police at 336-906-4741. –HPU