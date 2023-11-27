HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday.

At around 4 a.m., officers came to the 600 block of Blair Avenue.

At the scene, police found one person, later identified as Shantana Bailey, 29, of High Point, who was dead from a gunshot wound.

This was an isolated incident, police say.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

An arrest has not been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.