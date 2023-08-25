HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Governor’s Crime Commission said the number of street gangs is growing.

Crime reports show there are an estimated 14,000 gang members in North Carolina. High Point police officers are working to combat the violence.

The department is being recognized at the state level for its investigations of gang-related shootings. Several officers received a special achievement award from the State Gang Investigators Association for their work on the Halloween night drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive. Officers arrested four teenagers.

The commander of the investigations division said it’s not how often these crimes are happening that has him concerned, it’s the age of the people who are committing them.

“That’s scary to me as a parent,’ Captain Peter Abernethy said. “It’s scary to me if somebody lives in High Point and works here to know how young these folks are.”

Data from the State Department of Public Safety shows that 32 percent of gang-involved youth are younger than 16 years old.

“They’re kids that are doing this stuff,” Abernethy said.

Oftentimes kids are also the victims of gang-related shootings. That was the case in the Bridges Drive shooting on Oct. 31 where two juveniles got shot.

During the investigation, officers recovered six guns, five of which were stolen, and six stolen vehicles. They arrested 19-year-old Demont Williams Junior along with three 17-year-olds.

Investigators connected them to more than just the drive-by shooting.

“That really started this flurry of about two weeks of back and forth … gang shootings,” Abernethy said.

Abernethy said the High Point Police Department used technology like the NIBIN system, which tracks firearms and spent shell casings, and collaboration from surrounding agencies to link the crimes. It took about 30 days and led to several investigators being awarded for their work.

“I think the proudest part for me was really the way that everybody worked together and recognized the severity of what was going on,” he said.

Their job is far from over.

“It’s everywhere,” Abernethy said. “It’s from every corner of the state, every corner of the country and around the world.”

The Winston-Salem Police Department is also being recognized by the state.

A corporal was awarded Investigator of the Year for excellence in investigating gang activity and using innovative resources to effectively combat gangs.